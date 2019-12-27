Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

