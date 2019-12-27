Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.78.

Beigene stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

