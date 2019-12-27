Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.50

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.50 and traded as high as $55.97. Belden shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 4,841 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 1,000,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,556,961 shares of company stock worth $150,668. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 35.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter.

Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

