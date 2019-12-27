BidaskClub Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $692.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $11,612,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ArcBest by 6,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.