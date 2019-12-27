Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BH.A traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $585.70. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 368. Biglari has a 1 year low of $409.10 and a 1 year high of $817.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.87.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

