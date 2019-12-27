Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BH.A traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $585.70. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 368. Biglari has a 1 year low of $409.10 and a 1 year high of $817.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.87.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

