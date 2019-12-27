Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 967 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bimini Capital Managment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

