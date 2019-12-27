Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bio-Path an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 154,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,585. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The company has a market cap of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

