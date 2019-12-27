Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $56.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $194,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $797,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $797,739. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

