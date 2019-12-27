BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.49 million, a P/E ratio of 118.64, a P/E/G ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,440 shares of company stock worth $2,286,301 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 323,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

