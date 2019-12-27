BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.