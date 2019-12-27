BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.41.
BMRN opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
