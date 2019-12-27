Bitcoin Interest Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $587,456.00 and $427.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00381675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072698 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00084212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001446 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

