Bread 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tokenomy, Binance and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.