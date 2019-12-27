BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $40.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,274,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $9,331,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $103,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 294,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

