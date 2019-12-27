Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $22.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $11.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $72.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.05 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 20,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,809. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $389.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

