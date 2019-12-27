Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%.

SMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 644,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.32. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.