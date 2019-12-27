Brokerages Anticipate Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) to Post ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Theratechnologies an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

THTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.56. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

