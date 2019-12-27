Brokerages Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.68 Million

Brokerages expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report $741.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $760.71 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $770.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CTB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 83,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,003. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.