Brokerages Set AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.96. 25,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,176. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

