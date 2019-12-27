Brokerages Set BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $37.25

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $223.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

