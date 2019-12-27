Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$63.30

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$60.48. 696,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. BCE has a 52-week low of C$53.05 and a 52-week high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.72%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

