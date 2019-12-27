Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Target Price at C$32.33

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

HCG traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,492. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.04.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$116.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 3.1509542 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

