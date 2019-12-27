Brokerages Set Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) PT at $4.35

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEUM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TEUM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 1,771,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,353. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 40.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 267,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the second quarter valued at $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

