Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.07

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $16.54. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 3,509 shares traded.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $404,727. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 103,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 591.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 364,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

