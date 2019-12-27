Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 818,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,775 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after purchasing an additional 828,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 84.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 807,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.