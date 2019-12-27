Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

