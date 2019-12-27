Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 219,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,973. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 33.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

