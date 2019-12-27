Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Down 1.4%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.33), 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

