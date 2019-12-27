Calyxt’s (CLXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

CLXT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of CLXT opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

