Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4343 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00366.

EYLD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 3,588 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.