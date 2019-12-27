Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2644 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cambria Trinity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA TRTY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Cambria Trinity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

