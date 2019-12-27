Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of BATS:VAMO traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $28.07.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.