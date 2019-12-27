Canaccord Genuity Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $65.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ITCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.19.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.