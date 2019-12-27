Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,974. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,773.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

