Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.08

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.08 and traded as high as $163.13. Carlisle Companies shares last traded at $162.91, with a volume of 6,411 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 653,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 266,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 182,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

