Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 11.4%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price dropped 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.03, approximately 9,210,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,287% from the average daily volume of 663,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,111 shares of company stock valued at $156,007. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

