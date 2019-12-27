Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CATB opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

