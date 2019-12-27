Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

