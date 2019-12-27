CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the November 28th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:CIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 93,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMIG in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.