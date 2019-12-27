Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.67

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.67 and traded as high as $63.67. Centene shares last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 129,937 shares trading hands.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Get Centene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,019 shares of company stock worth $16,384,570. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,794 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 233.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795,824 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,351 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 111.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.