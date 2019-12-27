Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.10

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 22310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 71,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 28.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

