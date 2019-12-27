Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 28th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CDAY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,357.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,279,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

