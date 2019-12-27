CFun (CFUN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded up 1,355.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One CFun coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $5.60 and $13.77. Over the last week, CFun has traded 1,355.6% higher against the US dollar. CFun has a market capitalization of $55,923.00 and $19.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.01215505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CFun Coin Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com . CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

CFun Coin Trading

CFun can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

