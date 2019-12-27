Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 28th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Citizens stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351. The company has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Citizens has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Citizens worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

