Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce $566.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.50 million and the lowest is $511.00 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $696.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 5,885,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.