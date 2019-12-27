CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $208.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.29. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

