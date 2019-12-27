Coin Lion (LION) Price Hits $0.0100

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market cap of $322,303.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118841 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.