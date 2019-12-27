CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 255,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,944. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 155.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.