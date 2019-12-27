Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 56.5% in December

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the November 28th total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.