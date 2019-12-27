Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HitBTC. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $1.40 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.05863311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029674 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023590 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

