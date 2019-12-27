Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.30, approximately 472,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 221,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 2,823,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,999,996.50. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,635,293 shares of company stock valued at $49,799,991 and sold 317,971 shares valued at $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

